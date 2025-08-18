What Does Putin Have On Donald Trump?

The Daily is fighting the oligarchs with outside the Beltway journalism. Please help us by becoming a subscriber.The Trump/Putin meeting turned out no differently than any of the other Trump/Putin meetings. It was shrouded in secrecy and ended with Trump showing his subservience to the Russian dictator.During her latest appearance on Chew’s Views, Sarah Jones brought up some key points.Sarah said: We've seen this coming for so long because Russia helped him get elected in 2016. And Republicans keep pretending that's a big hoax, and it isn't a hoax. It happened. It's a horrible, this has been an ongoing assault on Western democracy that Putin has engaged in very successfully thanks to the Republican Party and why were they so open to help from him because they know that they can't win elections without lying and tricking people. And so here we are. That has brought us to this moment. Yes, that was a horrifying moment. And I think afterwards, a lot of the press corps were saying that they saw members of the administration looking ashen and almost frightened by what had happened behind closed doors. And I actually, before they even reported that, when I first saw Donald Trump after that, he looked so shaken to me and I thought, what did Putin say to you? The Daily is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.And the problem with, there are so many problems with Donald Trump, but one thing I think, I'm not sure people, because there are so many crises and so many scandals going on at the same time with him, that people probably don't realize. We used to get readouts. You would always get a readout of whenever a president talks to you on the phone or has a meeting with any foreign representative.We would get a readout of what they discussed, and there are other people in the room to document what is discussed so that you can't, there can't be, you know quid pro quo blackmail happening backroom deals. That doesn't happen anymore. We don't get that information because of him.He came into office and a lot of the stuff that they usually put out to the White House press pool, it doesn't come out anymore. And so, when I saw his face, I thought Putin said something to you. We're never gonna know what it was. Was it about the Epstein files? Did they, did he say I have because he has something on Donald Trump that is very clear.The meeting was called by Putin, who rehabilitated his image on the world stage by having a literal red carpet rolled out for him by the Trump administration. In the days after the meeting, Trump has been carrying out the Putin agenda.What does Putin have on Trump? We can only guess.It is not good, and it is endangering US democracy.What do you think Putin has on Trump? Share your opinions in the comments below.



