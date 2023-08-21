PoliticusUSA

What have you done for me, lately?
Unless you live off the grid, you've heard conservatives screaming that President Joe Biden isn't doing...
Aug 21, 2023
Unless you live off the grid, you’ve heard conservatives screaming that President Joe Biden isn’t doing enough for Maui, because while they don’t even believe in government and are currently refusing to fund FEMA as it runs out of money, there’s not a single opportunity they will miss to grift —while making up wild conspiracies, including convincing their supporters that evil elites from around the world made these tragic and horrific wildfires because Biden something, something. It’s all a psy-op, you see. But one that Joe Biden had better do something about or else.

