Your Pictures And Videos Of The No Kings Protest
Your Pictures And Videos Of The No Kings Protest

There were millions of people across the country at the No Kings protests on Saturday. Here are some pictures and videos submitted by readers of the demonstrations they attended.

Wilmington, NC:

Sag Harbor, NY

Guilford, CT

Sylva, NC

Palm Springs, CA:

Palm Springs, CA

Fargo, ND:

Thank you to everyone for submitting their pictures and videos. Protest is your power, and it is a guardrail that Trump can't dismantle. Keep using your voice, and democracy will prevail.

What do you think of these pictures and videos? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
