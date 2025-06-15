PoliticusUSA

Your Pictures And Videos Of The No Kings Protest
Sarah Jones & Jason Easley's avatar
Sarah Jones & Jason Easley
Jun 15, 2025
Please support The Daily by becoming a subscriber.There were millions of people across the country at the No Kings protests on Saturday. Here are some pictures and videos submitted by readers of the demonstrations they attended.Wilmington, NC:The Daily is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Sag Harbor, NYGuilford, CTSylva, NCPalm Springs, CA:Palm Springs, CAFargo, ND:Thank you to everyone for submitting their pictures and videos. Protest is your power, and it is a guardrail that Trump can’t dismantle. Keep using your voice, and democracy will prevail.What do you think of these pictures and videos? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

