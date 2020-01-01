Rudy Giuliani Begs To Be Trump’s Impeachment Trial Lawyer

Rudy Giuliani is daring Donald Trump to give him the case and allow him to argue in Trump’s defense at the president’s impeachment trial.

NBC News reported:

“I would testify, I would do demonstrations, I’d give lectures, I’d give summations, or I’d do what I do best, I’d try the case. I’d love to try the case,” Giuliani told reporters as he made his way into a New Year’s Eve celebration at the president’s Florida resort on Tuesday night.

Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor, suggested he’d lead the president’s defense with a prosecution.

“I don’t know if anybody would have the courage to give me the case, but if you give me the case, I will prosecute it as a racketeering case, which I kind of invented anyway,” he said, referring to his pioneering use of racketeering laws to take down New York mob leadership in the 1980s.

“It was 30 years ago, but let’s see if I can still do it,” he said.

I don’t know if I’d be any good at it, or if anyone is crazy enough to give me the case, but I would love to be Trump’s impeachment trial lawyer is not exactly the most convincing sales pitch that one could hear.

If there is one person who could get Donald Trump convicted at a rigged impeachment trial, it’s Rudy Giuliani.

It would be fascinating and fun to see Rudy Giuliani hijack the Senate for weeks and ramble insane conspiracy theories, as Mitch McConnell loses his mind over Rudy dragging out the trial for days, weeks, or even months.

Trump is not going to allow Giuliani to be his impeachment trial lawyer, but the fact that it is even a possibility suggests that 2020 could be even crazier than 2019.

