With His Impeachment Trial Looming, Trump Says Democrats Are Defending Terrorists

Trump is now claiming that Democrats are defending terrorists as his impeachment trial is getting closer to becoming a reality.

Trump said, “Well, first of all, I think it’s been totally consistent. But here’s what’s been consistent: We killed Soleimani, the number one terrorist in the world by every account. Bad person, killed a lot of Americans, killed a lot of people. We killed him. And when the Democrats try and defend him, it’s a disgrace to our country. They can’t do that. And let me tell you, it’s not working politically very well for them. So we killed the number one terrorist in the world, Soleimani, and it should have been done 20 years ago. We’ll see you at the game.”

Video:

Trump falsely claims that Democrats are defending terrorists. pic.twitter.com/nRcQJCkT0S — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 13, 2020

Trump’s comments were both a distraction technique intended to take attention away from his crumbling cover story for his attack on Iran and the next phase in his continued effort to discredit Democrats and impeachment. Trump, who needed the help of the Russians to win in 2016, and has been begging for foreign election interference in 2020 is the least credible person to wrap himself around the flag since Benedict Arnold.

The majority of Americans know who Trump really is, which is why these smears are failing.

