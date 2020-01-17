Trump Is Trying To Whip Up MLK Day Violence In Virginia

Trump issued a tweet on Friday night that was intended to spread fear and whip up violence ahead of a right wing gun protest in Virginia.

Trump tweeted:

Your 2nd Amendment is under very serious attack in the Great Commonwealth of Virginia. That’s what happens when you vote for Democrats, they will take your guns away. Republicans will win Virginia in 2020. Thank you Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

Trump is lying. None of the three bills passed by the Virginia Senate take away, or ban ownership of guns, “Three bills that will prohibit firearm possession in public spaces, limit monthly handgun purchases and require background checks for firearm transfers passed the state Senate on Thursday, marking the first of stronger gun-control legislation proposed by the new Democratic majority in the General Assembly.”

The Chairman of the Virginia House Public Safety Committee, Patrick Hope, called out the president’s lies and fearmongering:

I’m the chair of the Va House Public Safety Committee, the Committee he is referring. We WILL be bringing sensible gun violence prevention laws to Virginia. The voters have spoken. Thank you. — Patrick Hope (@HopeforVirginia) January 17, 2020

Democrats are not trying to take away anybody’s guns, but Trump is trying to create another Charlottesville in Richmond on Monday. Trump knows that white supremacists and right-wing extremists are some of his biggest supporters, and he wants to scare people into believing that he has the power to bring violence to the streets.

Trump is trying to create a violent situation in Virginia and is demonstrating why he is a threat to the public safety of every American.

