Republicans Falsely Accuse Obama Of Impeachable Offenses To Defend Trump

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) couldn’t defend Trump on the facts, so he accused Obama of impeachable offenses.

Perdue said on NBC’s Meet The Press, “In fast and furious he did exactly this, he withheld evidence from the House of Representatives, and the Republicans decided that it was not obstruction of Congress. The Democrats agreed and we did not pursue it. Nancy Pelosi, Nadler all said that was not obstruction, and yet this case, when the president decides to use executive privilege, they now say, oh no, that is obstruction of Congress.”

Video:



Factcheck.org has analyzed that Obama obstructed Congress on fast and furious, and found:

In 2014, under a court order, the Justice Department produced nearly 65,000 pages of documents related to Operation Fast and Furious that had been sought by the oversight committee. And two years later, pursuant to a federal court order, the Justice Department handed over thousands of additional pages of documents related to the case.

So it could be said that the Obama administration initially resisted turning over many documents, but it produced some, and — after court orders — it turned over tens of thousands more.

Obama didn’t do exactly what Trump did. Trump has turned over documents and witnesses. Former President Obama turned over 65,000 pages of documents. Republicans are lying about Obama’s record to normalize Trump’s crimes.

Sen. David Perdue was lying. Obama didn’t do what Trump did. Donald Trump broke the law, and then obstructed Congress, which is why his impeachment trial begins on Tuesday.

