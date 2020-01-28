Indicted Israeli Prime Minister And Impeached President Unveil Fake Peace Plan

Netanyahu, who is under indictment, and Trump, who is impeached and on trial, presented a Middle East peace plan that was a total fraud.

Here is a clip of Trump trying to sell this silliness:

"Perhaps most importantly, my vision gives the Palestinians the time needed to rise up and meet the challenges of statehood." pic.twitter.com/xpyPKhbEpb — The White House (@WhiteHouse) January 28, 2020

Netanyahu gushed over Trump:

Mr. President, I believe that down the decades and perhaps down the centuries, we will remember January 28, 2020, because on this day, you became the first world leader to recognize Israel’s sovereignty over areas in Judea and Samaria that are vital to our security and central to our heritage.

On this day, you chartered a brilliant future for Israelis, Palestinians and the region by presenting a realistic path to durable peace.

You, Mr. President, you recognize that Israel must have sovereignty over the Jordan valley and the other strategic areas of Judea and Samaria.



It was telling that Pence never mentioned the Palestinians:

Today President @realDonaldTrump revealed his bold vision for peace between Israel and the Palestinians. The President’s vision fully protects Israel's security and provides them with secure and recognized borders, enabling them to defend themselves against any threats. — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) January 28, 2020

The “peace plan” is fake. The stunt that Netanyahu and Trump tried to pull was all about getting Netanyahu another term so that he can avoid going to prison, and Trump trying to pretend like he is doing his job as president to distract from his impeachment trial.

There is no real plan. The Palestinians were not in attendance, nor did they have a hand in drafting the plan. The event at the White House was two crime addled leaders trying to keep themselves in power, and out of the slammer.

