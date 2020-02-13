NY Attorney General Ripped Trump A New One After He Threatened Her State

New York Attorney General Letitia James unloaded on Trump after he threatened to withhold federal aid unless they dropped lawsuits against Trump.

The AG tweeted:

When you stop violating the rights and liberties of all New Yorkers, we will stand down. Until then, we have a duty and responsibility to defend the Constitution and the rule of law. BTW, I file the lawsuits, not the Governor. https://t.co/tsOLeEgiQp — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 13, 2020

Trump tried to pull the Ukraine plot on the state of New York as he was attempting to withhold federal programs unless the state drops several lawsuits against him, his family, and his business.

New York isn’t having it. The governor couldn’t do anything to stop the lawsuits, even if he wanted to, and Gov. Cuomo does not. Trump has no idea how government works, but since he was “acquitted” by the Senate, he is under the false belief that he can bully everyone and everything around him in a frantic quest to make everything that could hurt him in the 2020 election go away.