Bloomberg Trolls Trump By Floating Hillary Clinton As A Potential Running Mate

Somebody near Mike Bloomberg told Drudge that he is considering Hillary Clinton as a potential running mate.

According to The Drudge Report:

Sources close to Bloomberg campaign tell DRUDGE REPORT that candidate is considering Hillary Clinton as running mate, after their polling found the Bloomberg-Clinton combination would be formidable force… MORE

DRUDGE has learned that Bloomberg himself would go as far as to change his official residence from New York to homes he owns in Colorado or Florida, since the electoral college makes it hard for a POTUS and VPOTUS from the same state.

The rumor of Hillary Clinton being Bloomberg’s running mate was given to a conservative website that everyone knows Trump reads, which lends credibility to the theory that the Mike Bloomberg campaign is a giant troll job of Donald Trump.

The odds of Hillary Clinton being anyone’s running mate are close to zero, but Bloomberg might not get anywhere near the nomination after The Washington Post reported on decades of allegations of misogyny, sexual harassment, and hostile work environment that have been made against the Democratic candidate.

Bloomberg has gotten under Trump’s skin and the very idea of Hillary Clinton returning in any form should be enough to push Trump over the edge.