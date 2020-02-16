Tom Cotton Spreads Brain Melting Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory On Fox

The World Health Organization is warning against spreading coronavirus conspiracy, but that didn’t stop Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) on Fox News.

Cotton said on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures, “We also know that just a few miles away from that food market is China’s only biosafety level four super laboratory that researches human infectious diseases. Now, we don’t have evidence that this disease originated there, but because of China’s duplicity and dishonesty from the beginning, we need to at least ask the question to see where the evidence is, and China right now is not giving any evidence on that question at all.”

When asked what they do at the superlab, Cotton said it is unclear.

Video:

This is incredibly dangerous — a conspiracy theory, costumed as a question; and an interviewer unprepared or unwilling to push back with facts. pic.twitter.com/8XqCoVmnl7 — David Gura (@davidgura) February 16, 2020

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “I would also like to speak briefly about the importance of facts, not fear. People must have access to accurate information to protect themselves and others…At the WHO we’re not just battling the virus, we’re also battling the trolls and conspiracy theories that undermine our response.”

Tom Cotton and Fox News are part of the conspiracy theorists and trolls that the WHO has to battle against. Cotton is suggesting that the virus started in a Chinese military lab with zero evidence to back up his “questions.”

The theory itself is ridiculous, and it is brain-melting that both a sitting US Senator and a US television network could be so irresponsible.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook