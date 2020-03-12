Lindsey Graham Is Being Tested For Coronavirus After Hanging Out With Trump At Mar-a-Lago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is being tested for coronavirus after he was hanging out at Mar-a-Lago with Trump and the Brazilian president.

Josh Lederman of NBC News tweeted:

JUST IN – @LindseyGrahamSC being tested for coronavirus after being at Mar-a-Lago with Brazilian president last weekend. He's self-quarantining "in an abundance of caution" — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) March 12, 2020

Graham’s constant sucking up to Trump has finally come back to haunt him. Trump, himself, is privately worried that he is going to get the virus after he came face to face with a Brazilian official who tested positive for the virus at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump and Trump’s properties appear to the patient zero and ground zero for Republican coronavirus concern. Sen. Graham joins an ever-growing list of congressional Republicans who either attended events where Trump spoke, or shared space with the president and are now either being tested or under self-quarantine.

Corona Don is becoming the Typhoid Mary of the Republican Party.

