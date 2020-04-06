After Trump Fired Him, Former Intelligence Inspector General Urges Whistleblowers Not to Be “Silenced”

Michael Atkinson, the United States intelligence inspector general ousted by President Donald Trump in relation to his handling of the whistleblower complaint that ignited the president’s impeachment proceedings, has urged whistleblowers not to be “silenced” by the president’s misconduct.

“Please do not allow recent events to silence your voices,” he said in a statement released yesterday.

BREAKING: Michael ATKINSON, the outgoing inspector general fired by Trump on Friday, says he believes Trump fired him for doing his job appropriately — particularly with the Ukraine whistleblower. pic.twitter.com/GUvLRO1Av5 — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) April 6, 2020

“It is hard not to think that the President’s loss of confidence in me derives from my having faithfully discharged my legal obligations as an independent and impartial Inspector General,” Atkinson said, “and from my commitment to continue to do so.”

“As an Inspector General, I was legally obligated to ensure that whistleblowers had an effective and authorized means to disclose urgent matters involving classified information to the congressional intelligence committees, and that when they did blow the whistle in an authorized manner, their identities would be protected as a guard against reprisals,” he continued. “Inspectors General are able to fulfill their critical watchdog functions because, by law, they are supposed to be independent of both the Executive agencies they oversee and of Congress.”