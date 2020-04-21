Democrats Condemn Trump’s Immigration Ban as ‘Pathetic’ and ‘Xenophobia’

Democrats have united to condemn the President’s ban on immigration. Donald Trump announced an apparent halt to all immigration into the U.S. on Twitter.

Trump said he would sign an executive order ending immigration due to Coronavirus. There is no indication when this order might come into effect, but Congressional Democrats were quick to condemn it.

“This action is not only an attempt to divert attention away from Trump’s failure to stop the spread of the coronavirus and save lives, but an authoritarian-like move to take advantage of a crisis and advance his anti-immigrant agenda.”

“We must come together to reject his division,” Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro said.

His colleagues echoed the same sentiment, accusing the President of trying to refocus the narrative onto immigrants.

“Pathetic attempt to shift blame from his Visible Incompetence to an Invisible Enemy,” said Vermont Senator Tim Kaine.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York simply said “Xenophobe in chief“.

The charge of xenophobia was widespread following Trump’s announcement.

Washington’s Rep. Pramila Jayapal called the move “beyond belief“.

“Immigrants have always made America great,” Jayapal said.

“Suspending immigration & giving into racism & xenophobia won’t solve our problems. Instead it will have a catastrophic impact on our health care, food supply & the systems we are relying upon during this crisis.”

It’s not clear what form any executive order will take or if the President discussed the idea with his team before sending his tweet. Democrats will oppose any move to restrict immigration.

