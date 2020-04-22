White House Spreads False Information About CDC Virus Warning

The White House is misleading the American people about a dire warning from the CDC on a second coronavirus wave in the fall.

The CDC warned on Tuesday:

“There’s a possibility that the assault of the virus on our nation next winter will actually be even more difficult than the one we just went through,” CDC Director Robert Redfield said in an interview with The Washington Post. “And when I’ve said this to others, they kind of put their head back, they don’t understand what I mean.”

“We’re going to have the flu epidemic and the coronavirus epidemic at the same time,” he said.

The White House claimed that the CDC Director really meant just the flu:

New WH @PressSec Kayleigh McEnany says @CDCDirector's comments about the Fall was a reference to the arrival of the seasonal flu and the need for all people to get flu shots. pic.twitter.com/nfiKsvZgu9 — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 22, 2020

The CDC was clearly not warning about the flu. Every single expert is warning that there will be a second wave of this virus and if states open too soon, it will be even more deadly than the first. The Trump White House has taken the position the coronavirus is going to go away after one wave and it will not return or be spoken of again.

Without a vaccine, the coronavirus is not going to go away. It will not disappear, never to return again. The virus will still be with us, and when normal activity resumes, it will surge again.

