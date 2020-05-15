Kayleigh McEnany Just Tried The Most Desperate Stunt To Blame Obama For Pandemic Response

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany described the 69-page Obama administration pandemic response plan as a thin piece of paper and then held up binders.

McEnany said at the White House press briefing, “Some have erroneously suggested that the Trump administration threw out the pandemic response playbook left by the Obama/Biden administration. What the critics fail to note however is that this thin packet of paper was replaced by two detailed pandemic response reports commissioned by the Trump administration, so we exchanged this one…for these two pandemic response plans.”

Video:

Kayleigh McEnany begins the press briefing with some show and tell, dismissing the pandemic response plan left by Obama for Trump as a "thin packet of paper." pic.twitter.com/3d8JaQmqnQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 15, 2020

McEnany gave herself away when she began by calling the Trump documents reports, but by the end of her comments, they were plans. Reports and plans are not the same things. The 69-page Obama pandemic response plan is extremely detailed with charts, graphs, plans, and decision making rubrics. One can also read the Obama administration plan.

The binders that McEnany held up are not available to the public. The Trump administration is trying to convince the American people that their failed pandemic response is all Obama’s fault. If they have a plan, it has failed as the US economy is in tatters, and the country leads the world in coronavirus infections and deaths.

The only person responsible for this national disaster is Donald J. Trump.

