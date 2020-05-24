Posted on by Jason Easley

Trump Caught On Video Sunday Golfing As Virus Deaths Grow

As thousands are dying daily from the coronavirus, Donald Trump was caught on video golfing on Sunday as if he doesn’t have a care in the world.

Video:

Trump came up with a lie before he hit the links to justify his golfing:

The Washington Post reported that the virus is surging across rural America, while Donald Trump is golfing, “America’s largest and most densely populated cities and suburbs still suffer more infections and deaths per capita, but those overall rates are increasing faster in smaller, rural counties where the virus has spread rapidly in the past month, the Post analysis found.”

Trump is making up his own alternate reality and trying to sell it to the American people because he wants to go play golf, hold political rallies, and pretend as if life has returned to normal. Life is anything, but normal. Forty million Americans are unemployed. Double-digit unemployment is expected to last through the end of the year.

Trump thinks that he is convincing voters that life is back to normal, but all is proving is that he must be voted out of office.

