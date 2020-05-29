Democrats United In Disgust at Trump: He Wants “Protesters to Be Shot on Sight”

Democrats have shown a united front in their response to Donald Trump’s tweet about shooting protesters in Minneapolis. The President appeared to double down on Friday morning.

“The National Guard has arrived on the scene,” Trump tweeted.

“They are in Minneapolis and fully prepared. George Floyd will not have died in vain. Respect his memory!!!”

The National Guard has arrived on the scene. They are in Minneapolis and fully prepared. George Floyd will not have died in vain. Respect his memory!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

Several prominent Democrats had already condemned the President’s earlier tweet saying “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.” Twitter has accused him of “glorifying violence” with those words.

Trump’s 2016 opponent Hillary Clinton accused him of advocating violence against Americans.

“The president of the United States is calling for violence against American citizens. That is so wrong,” the former Secretary of State said.

“We need honest reckoning and reconciliation. If you haven’t already joined the work to replace him in November, start now.”

Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy was decidedly more blunt.

“After Trump’s incompetence causes 100,000 die from a deadly virus, he calls for the death of Democrats and protesters to be shot on sight,” Murphy said.

“When I imagined the worst case scenario under Trump, I admittedly never imagined this.”

California Congressman Eric Swalwell asked people to imagine if Trump weren’t president.

“Imagine having a president who, rather than ‘glorifying violence’ in a crisis, brought the country together,” he tweeted.

“Instead, when we are sick, Trump makes us sicker. When we are poor, he makes us poorer. And when we are weak, he makes us weaker.”

Vice President Joe Biden made similar comments on Friday and is expected to address issues in Minneapolis in a more comprehensive form later today.

