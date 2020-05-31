Trump Melts Down And Thanks Himself For Fighting Imaginary Antifa

Trump blames “Antifa” for the violence that local officials say is being caused by white supremacists. Trump is thanking himself for battling “Antifa.”

Trump tweeted:

SO TERRIBLE! Where are the arrests and LONG TERM jail sentences? https://t.co/MiT9DtAuVL — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Get tough Democrat Mayors and Governors. These people are ANARCHISTS. Call in our National Guard NOW. The World is watching and laughing at you and Sleepy Joe. Is this what America wants? NO!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Trump then thanked himself for battling the imaginary menace of “Antifa”:

Law & Order in Philadelphia, NOW! They are looting stores. Call in our great National Guard like they FINALLY did (thank you President Trump) last night in Minneapolis. Is this what voters want with Sleepy Joe? All Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2020

Trump is also planning to declare Antifa a terrorist organization, even though Antifa is not an organization and doesn’t fit the definition of terrorism.

Donald Trump has found himself a new distraction, and is going to try to blame the violence around the country on “Antifa..” The President is not trying to unify the country and end the violence. He is melting down and trying to figure out a way to use violence to his advantage. White supremacists are some of Trump’s biggest supporters.

Trump is blaming the left for violence that he has encouraged for years.

Donald Trump is melting down. He can’t spin away his responsibility for protests and violence.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook