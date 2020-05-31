Posted on by Jason Easley

Trump Melts Down And Thanks Himself For Fighting Imaginary Antifa

Trump blames “Antifa” for the violence that local officials say is being caused by white supremacists. Trump is thanking himself for battling “Antifa.”

Trump tweeted:

Trump then thanked himself for battling the imaginary menace of “Antifa”:

Trump is also planning to declare Antifa a terrorist organization, even though Antifa is not an organization and doesn’t fit the definition of terrorism.

Donald Trump has found himself a new distraction, and is going to try to blame the violence around the country on “Antifa..” The President is not trying to unify the country and end the violence. He is melting down and trying to figure out a way to use violence to his advantage. White supremacists are some of Trump’s biggest supporters.

Trump is blaming the left for violence that he has encouraged for years.

Donald Trump is melting down. He can’t spin away his responsibility for protests and violence.

