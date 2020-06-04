GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski Suggests She May Not Support Trump Versus Biden

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) became the first Republican Senator to admit that she is struggling with supporting Trump for reelection.

Andrew Desiderio of Politico tweeted:

Extraordinary comments just now from Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) who tells us Mattis’ words were “true, honest, necessary and overdue.” Says she’s struggling with the question of whether to support Trump in 2020. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) June 4, 2020

“I am struggling with it. I have struggled with it for a long time…I think right now as we are all struggling to find ways to express the words that need to be expressed appropriately, questions about who I’m going to vote for not going to vote for I think are distracting.” — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) June 4, 2020

Sen. Murkowski’s comments were very honest. She has been breaking with Trump and condemning his words and conduct on multiple issues. She is one of the few Republicans in the Senate who has refused to toe the line. Unlike most of her colleagues in the Senate Majority, Murkowski has shown that she is not afraid of Trump.

Murkowski’s statement comes on the heels of Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) ripping Trump for using force to break up a peaceful protest.

Trump is weak and losing his grip on members of his own party. The criticism is starting to get louder.

Trump doesn’t have to lose a lot of Republican support to lose the election. A one-point Republican swing away from Trump and to Biden in critical swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin would be enough to cost him the election.

The base that is Trump’s only firm political ground is showing signs of cracking.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook