Trump In Free Fall As 62% Of Americans Support Floyd Protests

Trump tried to use the protests triggered by the murder of George Floyd to divide the country, but 62% of Americans support the protesters.

Via a new Morning Consult poll:

Sixty-two percent of U.S. adults said they support the protests in response to the death of Floyd and others in the black community, up 8 points from the prior survey. Democratic support rose by 11 points while support among independents and Republicans grew by 10 and 6 points, respectively.

And while only 44 percent in the May 31-June 1 poll said they back the protesters involved in the demonstrations, 55 percent said the same in the new survey.

In the week since Trump declared himself to be a law and order president, and went to war with the protesters, public support for the protests has grown and support for Trump’s position has declined.

It is unfathomable that a president could be as wrong and out of touch with the nation that they are supposed to be leading as Donald Trump is.

A good president has their finger on the pulse of the country. Trump is analyzing the nation by watching Fox News and tweeting.

America is in the middle of a historic moment with a vital conversation ongoing. By putting himself on the wrong side of history, Trump is punching his own ticket out of the White House in November.

