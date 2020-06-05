Lindsey Graham Tries to Rebuke Democrats: “You Think I’m in Trump’s Pocket”

3.1k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Senator Lindsey Graham inadvertently gave his critics a soundbite on Thursday while trying to shame Democrats. The South Carolina Republican was defending himself from Democratic criticism.

Former deputy attorney general Rod Rosenstein was testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee about Robert Mueller’s investigation. Graham chairs the committee and he was pursuing the GOP position that the probe was improper.

Democrats blasted their Republican colleagues as “political errand boys” who are “bolstering conspiracy theories” about a plot against the 2016 Trump campaign.

Watch the video:

Sen. Lindsey Graham: "You think I am in Trump's pocket." pic.twitter.com/J9lpf1stdB — The Hill (@thehill) June 4, 2020

Graham referred specifically to a document that was used as part of the investigation into that campaign. Republicans allege that FISA was abused and aimed at Trump.

“It matters to me whether or not the No. 2 guy at the FBI, Comey, knew that the document was no longer reliable and kept using it,” Graham said.

“You all could care less. That really says a lot,” Graham told Democrats.

“I know you don’t agree with what I’m doing. You think I’m in Trump’s pocket. I get all that. It’s not lost on me of what you think and I’m sad because I like you all.”

“But if you expect me to punt, forget it. We’re not going to punt. We’re not going to have a rule of law for Republicans and a rule of law for Democrats.”

Critics have accused Graham of pursuing unfounded allegations of a plot or coup against the Trump campaign.

