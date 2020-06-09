Critics Shred Trump’s Newest Conspiracy: “Crown Jewel of Absolute Dumbf*ckery”

Donald Trump’s critics have rounded on him after he shared a conspiracy about a 75-year-old peace activist. The President told his Twitter followers that the man could have faked his assault by police.

“Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur,” Trump said.

“I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up?”

Buffalo police pushed Martin Gugino to the ground and two officers have been charged with second-degree assault. Gugino was identified as a peace activist active in the Roman Catholic community.

Conservative Rick Wilson reacted by mocking the outlandish claim.

“Which one of your batshit loon followers gave you this crown jewel of absolute dumbfuckery?” Wilson tweeted.

“Honestly, I really want to know.”

The official Twitter account of The Daily Show joined in the mockery.

“Is there a carbon monoxide leak in the bunker?” they asked.

Others had more sober reactions to the President sharing a conspiracy that may be part of a Russian disinformation campaign. Former Director of the Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub had a serious warning.

“Why doesn’t it occur to Trump’s apologists that this is actually who he is?” Shaub tweeted.

“Well, I suspect it does. Their assigned mission seems to be to convince you that Trump’s problem is only that he says dumb stuff, not that he’s destroying the republic and supporting white supremacists.”

