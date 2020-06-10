Kayleigh McEnany: Elderly Protester Trump Attacked “Has Some Very Questionable Tweets”

Kayleigh McEnany has defended the President’s unfounded conspiracy about an elderly peace activist by pointing to his tweets. Donald Trump has claimed the man is an “Antifa provocateur.”

Martin Gugino is a 75-year-old man who remains in hospital because police in Buffalo shoved him to the ground. The White House Press Secretary told Fox News on Wednesday that Gugino had questionable tweets.

“Does the president think that this guy is part of Antifa?” Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade asked McEnany.

“The President was raising questions based on a report that he saw, questions that need to be asked and every case we can’t jump on one side without looking at all of the facts at play,” McEnany said.

“This individual has some very questionable tweets, some profanity-laden tweets about police officers,” she said.

“Of course no on condones any sort of violence. We need the appropriate amount of force used in any interaction, but there are a lot of questions in that case.”

McEnany went on to defend the timing of Trump’s attack on Gugino. Protests are continuing over the death of George Floyd and the Coronavirus pandemic is not over.

“The President has acknowledged so many times and rightfully so the injustice with George Floyd,” McEnany said.

“He was upset when he saw that video as I noted he gave an entire speech about Mr. Floyd and the grave injustice there, but the President was raising some questions, some legitimate ones about that particular interaction and it’s his prerogative to do so.”

