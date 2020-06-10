Poll: More Than a Quarter of Americans Actually Think Trump is a Religious Man

According to the latest Politico/Morning Consult poll, more than a quarter of Americans––or 27 percent––either somewhat or strongly agree President Donald Trump is a religious man. Of the survey’s respondents, 55 percent said they somewhat or strongly disagree.

Among self-identified Christians, slightly more than a third see Trump as religious. Half say otherwise. The president’s support is stronger among evangelicals, with 40 percent saying he is a man of faith and 33 percent saying otherwise. 23 percent of Catholics and 18 percent of independents believe Trump to be religious.

The poll also had revealing information related to political affiliation: 55 percent of ideological conservatives and 60 percent of Republicans believe Trump to be religious.

“Even after nearly 3 in 4 voters saw coverage of President Trump’s photo op at St. John’s Episcopal Church last week, only about 1 in 4 believe he’s religious,” Morning Consult Vice President Tyler Sinclair said, according to Politico.

“The June 6-7 survey was conducted following Trump’s back-to-back visits to two Christian sites in Washington, including a photo op outside St. John’s Episcopal Church near the White House where he posed with a Bible after authorities forcibly cleared protesters from the vicinity,” Politico notes. “The move came as Trump and his campaign team returned their focus to the president’s core supporters — including white evangelicals who overwhelmingly backed him in 2016 — in an effort to reverse his declining political fortunes.”

Indeed, the president’s core supporters have worsening opinions of him. His approval rating has fallen 13.2 percentage points among registered or likely voters, according to FiveThirtyEight estimates.