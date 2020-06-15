Opinion: Trump is now perverting international justice for Israel

After suffering three-and-a-half years of Trump’s flagrant criminality, it is safe to assert that he has no use for law and order or America’s criminal justice system. However, he loves criminals, traitors, and anyone carrying out extra judicial punishment; especially if they punish in the name of racial purity, religious bigotry and Donald J. Trump.

Trump presents such a constant barrage of lies and absurdities to cover over his past lies and absurdities that it is trying, at best, to keep abreast of typically Trump behaviors. This week when Trump attacked the International Criminal Court, its members and their families, no sane human should have been shocked. The world expects nothing less of an outrage from a criminal who has made a mockery out of America’s criminal justice system, despite declaring himself to be all about law and order.

It is true that Trump believes America’s criminal justice system exists solely for his personal use to punish his perceived enemies, but that is the extent of his regard for either law and order or justice. Trump wouldn’t know justice if it walked up and knocked that nasty hairpiece off his ugly orange face. However, he does know precisely how to pervert justice to protect himself and foreigners who praise him as some kind of savior.

Trump’s executive order against the ICC this past week is being portrayed as protecting Americans being investigated for war crimes during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. Although there may some veracity to that insane claim, it is highly suspect.

Punishing the ICC is much more than preventing any American from facing justice for committing war crimes. In this case, like in the past, Trump’s assault on the international court is about protecting (his ally) Israel from being investigated for crimes against Palestinians the Jewish State is renowned.

One of the ICC’s prosecutors, Fatou Bensouda, said in October 2019 that the criminal court’s investigation into Israeli atrocities was due to Israel’s “extensive destruction of property without military necessity and population transfers in an occupied territory – those actions constitute war crimes.”

In December, Trump warned the international court against trying to prosecute Israelis or Americans:

“Any attempt to target American, Israeli, or allied personnel for prosecution will be met with a swift and vigorous response.”

Since the ICC failed to recognize Trump’s authority, or comply with his orders, Trump levied sanctions against members of the court and their families. It is noteworthy that Trump’s press secretary, like Trump and his lap dog Mike Pompeo, consider “reform” to mean following Trump’s orders.

Trump’s press secretary said in a statement:

“Despite repeated calls by the United States and our allies (Israel) to reform, the International Criminal Court has taken no action to reform itself and continues to pursue politically-motivated investigations against us and our allies, including Israel.”

Secretary of State and Israeli ambassador Mike Pompeo celebrated Trump’s executive order, one coordinated with Israel, and praised imposing visa restrictions on the court’s chief prosecutor, investigators and their families. Pompeo claims that the ICC is only investigating American and Israeli war crimes because it is a “nakedly political body. It wasn’t a prosecution of justice, it was a persecution of Americans.” Pompeo continued:

“We’re also gravely concerned about the threat the court poses to Israel. It’s clear the ICC is only putting Israel in its crosshairs for nakedly political purposes.”

Although it is difficult to comprehend why Pompeo, like Trump, claims an international court is politically motivated, it is a claim Trump often repeats regarding American courts, law enforcement agencies, investigators, or judges who either investigate his corruption or rule against him. Trump believes that Israel is an extension of him, not America, but him – he did just authorize Israel to annex Palestinians’ land at their pleasure.

Trump’s Secretary of Defense, Mike Esper joined in Trump’s absurdity by actually demanding that the ICC turn over any information it collected related to alleged misconduct by American soldiers – as if Trump will allow U.S. authorities to take any action. Mr. Esper said:

“We can take the appropriate action, as we have consistently done so in the past.”

Anyone who draws breath understands precisely what Trump has consistently done in the past regarding criminal action against Americans accused of war crimes – especially action taken by the United States military’s criminal justice system. He perverts the military courts by granting pardons..

Bill Barr, as corrupt as Trump, actually accused the international judicial body of having “a long history of financial corruption and malfeasance at the highest levels of the office of the prosecutor.”

Like Trump, Barr is projecting Trump Administration actions on the ICC investigators because although he claimed the DOJ “received credible information” to substantiate his claim, he offered absolutely no details to support his allegations.

A statement released by the ICC said it “expresses profound regret at the announcement of further threats and coercive actions, including financial measures, against the Court and its officials, made earlier today by the Government of the United States.”

“These attacks constitute an escalation and an unacceptable attempt to interfere with the rule of law and the Court’s judicial proceedings. They are announced with the declared aim of influencing the actions of ICC officials in the context of the Court’s independent and objective investigations and impartial judicial proceeding.”

The European Union foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, rightly called Trump’s order “a matter of serious concern.” And, a spokesman for United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said the international body Trump detests has “taken note with concern” over Trump’s order.

The ICC’s management and oversight mechanism, the Assembly of States Parties, issued a statement from its President saying:

“These measures are unprecedented. They undermine our common endeavor to fight impunity and to ensure accountability for mass atrocities. I deeply regret measures targeting Court officials, staff and their families.

Trump’s executive order’s purpose is no different than his corrupt attorney general’s pressure on American courts – it is designed solely to pressure the international court into dropping the investigation of US military and intelligence personnel. It is also a warning to the ICC to halt any official probe into Israel’s policies toward the Palestinian territories. That is what has Trump furious because he recently granted Israel authority to seize more Palestinian land, by force if necessary.

Trump hates any international organization because they fail to see him as a Earth’s ruler. In fact, it is safe to say that he hates criminal justice systems as much as he hates international organizations. It is no revelation, then, that he naturally harbors extreme animus for the ICC because it represents the international version of America’s criminal justice system.

Without a fair criminal justice system, any society will fall victim to tyranny. At this point, America’s criminal justice system is a rank failure because the head of the Executive Department and the top law enforcement officer in the nation have perverted justice at every turn.

In a strong democracy, one with checks and balances, the legislative branch would exercise oversight and keep a semblance of accountability, and law and order, at the highest level of government. Trump, with valuable assistance from Moscow Mitch McConnell, has made a mockery of the criminal justice system and transformed the Justice Department into his personal defense institution as well as a weapon against his perceived enemies.

It is bad enough that Trump has perverted the course of justice in America through vindictive threats and retribution, but now that he has officially turned his nasty intentions on the International Criminal Court, this sad, broken nation will be fortunate indeed if it ever reclaims a modicum of respect from the rest of the world, and many. Americans as well.