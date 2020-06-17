Pelosi Gives McConnell A Taste Of His Own Medicine By Killing Senate Policing Bill

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) made it clear that Mitch McConnell’s watered-down faux policing bill is DOA in the House.

Pelosi said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

House Democrats hope to work in a bipartisan way to pass legislation that creates meaningful change to end the epidemic of racial injustice and police brutality in America. The Senate proposal of studies and reporting without transparency and accountability is inadequate. The Senate’s so-called Justice Act is not action.

In contrast, Democrats’ George Floyd Justice in Policing Act contains real, structural legal reforms to end court-created barriers to accountability, provisions for independent investigations of misconduct, increased pattern and practice investigative authority, and a transparent national registry of police misconduct that is accessible to the public. The Democratic proposal will fundamentally and forever transform the culture of policing to address systemic racism and put an end to shielding police from accountability.

During this moment of national anguish, we must insist on bold change to save lives.

Here is a breakdown of the main differences between the two bills:

Details behind the two Capitol Hill proposals on policing changes: pic.twitter.com/U5gPVEUZ9U — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 17, 2020

The Senate Republican bill doesn’t require any major reforms to policing. It is more like Republicans are asking the police if they would kindly consider not killing innocent African-Americans with chokeholds.

House Democrats have put forward a true reform bill, while Mitch McConnell and his Senate Republicans are posing and pretending.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook