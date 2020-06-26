John Bolton Blames Democrats for Botching Impeachment Despite Refusing to Testify

John Bolton has blamed Democrats for botching the impeachment process despite his own refusal to testify. The former National Security Advisor branded the inquiry “partisan.”

Bolton spoke to PBS about his new book, The Room Where It Happened. He responded to Democrats saying his testimony would have been vital.

“I think they know that the impeachment effort was a massive failure, and I think they’re looking for excuses,” Bolton said.

“The fact is, we have a model in this country of how to conduct a successful impeachment process. And it’s obviously what happened at Watergate. Nixon wasn’t convicted by the Senate, to be sure, but he did resign.”

Bolton pointed to Richard Nixon’s impeachment and argued Democrats should have built a “bipartisan base.” He did not acknowledge that politics has changed in any way since 1974.

“You know, when you run a partisan process, which is what the House Democrats did, it has consequences,” he said.

“And in this case, it was to push Republicans into a partisan corner in the House. They literally pushed away Republicans who might have been sympathetic to a truly nonpartisan approach.”

Bolton said he would not testify and House Democrats decided not to issue a subpoena because they believed he would fight it in court. Nonetheless, Bolton put the blame squarely on the Democrats.

“So, I think it’s — when the Democrats jump off a cliff and they’re halfway down, they look up and say to me and others they could have said it to, why don’t you join us, it rings hollow.”

