Trump Knew Putin Put A Bounty On US Troops And Did Nothing

Trump’s pal Putin offered a bounty to Afghan militants for killing American troops, according to US intelligence.

Via: The New York Times:



American intelligence officials have concluded that a Russian military intelligence unit secretly offered bounties to Taliban-linked militants for killing coalition forces in Afghanistan — including targeting American troops — amid the peace talks to end the long-running war there, according to officials briefed on the matter.

The United States concluded months ago that the Russian unit, which has been linked to assassination attempts and other covert operations in Europe intended to destabilize the West or take revenge on turncoats, had covertly offered rewards for successful attacks last year.

….

The intelligence finding was briefed to President Trump, and the White House’s National Security Council discussed the problem at an interagency meeting in late March, the officials said.

Putin placed a bounty on the heads of US troops in Afghanistan that was collected upon by militants, and Donald Trump has done nothing in response.

Trump wouldn’t stand up to Putin on Russian election interference in 2016, and he is rolling over even as Putin is paying for US troops to be killed in Afghanistan. The families of those service members who Russia paid the bounty on deserve to know why Trump has let Putin pay for the murder of the loved ones with no consequences.

It is a given that Trump is weak and corrupt, but this reporting reveals that even though he claims to love the military, Trump is doing nothing as Russia is rewarding militants for killing Americans.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook