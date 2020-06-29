Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump Over Suleimani Killing

Iran has issued an arrest warrant for President Donald Trump and 35 others over the killing of Qassem Suleimani, the nation’s top general. Iran has asked for Interpol’s assistance, according to Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr, who said the warrants had been issued on charges of murder and terrorist action.

Alqasimehr acknowledged that the warrants included the names of other individuals but would not reveal further information. Iran has asked Interpol to issue a “red notice” for Trump and others involved in the killing.

Suleimani was hit by the drone strike on January 3. The attack also killed his close associate Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the de facto leader of the Popular Mobilisation Forces (PMF).

“General Suleimani was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region,” a Pentagon statement said at the time. “This strike was aimed at deterring future Iranian attack plans.”

The White House later confirmed that the strike was a “decisive defensive action” carried out “at the direction of the president.” International allies criticized the strike as an escalation of an already fraught conflict.

It is unlikely that Interpol will accept Iran’s request for a red notice. Interpol’s own regulations require it to reject any request that it judges to be politically motivated.