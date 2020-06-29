Press Secretary Ends Briefing And Flees When Asked If Trump Was Briefed On Russia Bounty

White House Press Secretary Kaleigh McEnany ended the briefing and walked after she was asked to clarify if Trump was briefed on the Russia bounty.

When asked for clarity on whether or not Trump was briefed, McEnany said, An editor asserted that the Trump campaign and Russia had an overarching deal that the quid of help in the campaign against Hillary for the quo of a new Russia foreign policy. That’s what we call the Russia hoax which was investigated for three years with taxpayers dollars before ultimately getting an exoneration (Trump was never exonerated) in the Mueller report.It is inexcusable the failed Russia reporting of The New York Times, and I think it’s time that The New York Times, and also The Washington Post, hand back their Pulitzers.”

Video:

McEnany responds to Q seeking clarity about whether Trump was briefed about intel indicating Russia offered bounties for US troops by attacking the Times, then abruptly ends the news conference while ignoring a shouted Q about why Trump hasn't yet "condemned 'white power'" pic.twitter.com/3xFDKqIqIv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 29, 2020

The Press Secretary never answered the question but chose to go with the typical Trump tactic of trying to discredit the source of the original reporting. It is an easy question to answer. If Trump was briefed, say so.

Reports are that Trump was briefed in March, but ignored the briefing.

The only reason for the White House to hold a House Republican-only briefing on the bounty is because they are attempting to do damage control.

The press briefing backfired and only added to the scandal by making Trump look guilty as sin.

