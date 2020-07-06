Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms who is a rumored contender to be Joe Biden’s running mate has tested positive for coronavirus.

Mayor Lance Bottoms tweeted:

COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020

The Mayor’s positive test should be a lesson to everyone. People can have the virus and not have symptoms. Bottoms has been an outspoken critic of Trump’s handling of the pandemic. She has seen her profile increase during the nation’s current crisis.

For Trump and everyone else who wants to believe that the virus is gone if people don’t have symptoms, the news is a reminder that the coronavirus can be spread by people who are asymptomatic. The pandemic isn’t going anywhere. The American people aren’t going to grow numb to it, or get used to it. Telling people to live with a deadly pandemic is not an answer.

Here is hoping that the Mayor makes a speedy and full recovery.

