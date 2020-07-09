Andrew Cuomo Calls Trump Tax Decision a “Victory for Democracy” as President Has Twitter Meltdown

Andrew Cuomo praised the Supreme Court’s decision to allow New York prosecutors access to Donald Trump’s tax returns on Thursday but the President himself was not happy.

The Governor of New York welcomed the news that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has the right to present the President returns to a grand jury. He is seeking eight years’ worth of Trump’s personal and business records.

“It is a fundamental principle in our country: No one is above the law, not even the president,” Cuomo tweeted.

“This is a victory for democracy.”

By contrast, President Trump also took to Twitter to respond to the ruling. In a series of tweets, he lambasted the Supreme Court’s decision and even took aim at his own party.

“The Supreme Court sends case back to Lower Court, arguments to continue. This is all a political prosecution. I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York,” Trump wrote.

“Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!”

In a later Twitter thread, the President was less measured in his criticism.

“No Republican Senate Judiciary response, NO ‘JUSTICE’, NO FBI, NO NOTHING. Major horror show REPORTS on Comey & McCabe, guilty as hell, nothing happens,” he said.

“Catch Obama & Biden cold, nothing. A 3 year, $45,000,000 Mueller HOAX, failed – investigated everything…”

Despite differing views on the court’s decision, it’s unlikely Trump’s taxes will see the light of day before the presidential election on 3 November.

