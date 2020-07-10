Lindsey Graham Sells Out America By Supporting Russian Asset Roger Stone Not Going To Prison

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) took his betrayal of the United States to a new high by supporting Roger Stone not going to prison.

Graham tweeted:

In my view it would be justified if President @realDonaldTrump decided to commute Roger Stone's prison sentence. Mr. Stone is in his 70s and this was a non-violent, first-time offense.https://t.co/jbbGTucRpq — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) July 10, 2020

It is important to remember what Roger Stone lied to Congress about doing. Stone worked with the Russians to spread hacked information and then helped Donald Trump cover it up.

The Stone case is about more than his lies. Stone lied because he helped Trump betray America. Roger Stone helped Russia attack US democracy. Stone isn’t some elderly first-time offender as Sen. Graham described him. He, like his pal Trump, is a threat to the United States.

The same Lindsey Graham who stood beside John McCain and wrapped himself in patriotism and the flag is now standing arm in arm with Trump and Putin.

If there is any justice the voters of South Carolina will see Lindsey Graham’s enablement of traitors and send him packing in November.

