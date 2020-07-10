Tucker Carlson’s Top Writer Resigns After Getting Busted Posting Racist And Sexist Remarks

The top writer for Fox News’s Tucker Carlson has resigned after he was caught secretly posting racist and sexist remarks online.

CNN reported:

The top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has for years been using a pseudonym to post bigoted remarks on an online forum that is a hotbed for racist, sexist, and other offensive content, CNN Business learned this week.

Just this week, the writer, Blake Neff, responded to a thread started by another user in 2018 with the subject line, “Would u let a JET BLACK congo n****er do lasik eye surgery on u for 50% off?” Neff wrote, “I wouldn’t get LASIK from an Asian for free, so no.” (The subject line was not censored on the forum.)

On June 5, Neff wrote, “Black doods staying inside playing Call of Duty is probably one of the biggest factors keeping crime down.” On June 24, Neff commented, “Honestly given how tired black people always claim to be, maybe the real crisis is their lack of sleep.” On June 26, Neff wrote that the only people who care about changing the name of the NFL’s Washington Redskins are “white libs and their university-‘educated’ pets.”

The fact that Carlson would employ such a person, and that Fox News would employ Carlson demonstrates how the Republican Party has been boiled down to a husk of its most vile core. Neff and Carlson are examples of what the Republican Party is under Trump.

The GOP is the party of bigots, racists, and misogynists.

The notion that Tucker Carlson’s top writer was a flaming racist who hates women was not a mistake. There is a reason why former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke endorsed Carlson to be Trump’s vice president. Racism isn’t a bug in the Republican Party. It’s the design.

