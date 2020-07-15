Nearly 60% of Voters Say There’s Little Or No Chance They Will Vote For Trump

The new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that 59% of voters said that there was little or no chance that they would vote for Trump.

NBC News:

And in the combined 11 battleground states — Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — Biden leads Trump by 12 points, 52 percent to 40 percent.

What’s more, half of voters — 50 percent — say there is no chance at all they would vote for Trump (compared with 37 percent who say the same of Biden).

And in a separate question, a majority — 52 percent — say they would be “very uncomfortable” voting for Trump (compared with 38 percent who say that of Biden).

Video on the poll:

These top numbers in the NBC/Wall Street Journal poll are devastating for Trump. pic.twitter.com/OdXs237Ehq — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 15, 2020

There are some warning flags that suggest that Democrats shouldn’t consider this election over or in the bag, but increasingly, Donald Trump has few voters left that persuadable. Trump only won due to 80,000 votes in three states.

Two of those three states, Michigan and Pennsylvania, could be slipping away and off the board for Trump. Voters want change. Trump could run as the change candidate in 2016, but in 2020, Trump is the incumbent, and the weight of a failed presidency is sinking his dreams of a second term.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow Jason Easley on Facebook