Ocasio-Cortez Drags Republican Congressman’s Non-Apology for Sexist Slur

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez harshly criticized Ted Yoho on Thursday after he issued a half-hearted apology to her for using insulting language in a confrontation.

The Democratic congresswoman was responding to the Republican congressman’s defensive comments on the House floor on Wednesday, which many saw as no apology at all.

“I could not allow my nieces, I could not allow the little girls I go home to, I could not allow victims of verbal abuse and worse to see that, to see that excuse and to see our Congress accept it as legitimate and accept it as an apology,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Watch the video:

.@AOC calls out Rep. Yoho: "I could not allow my nieces, I could not allow the little girls I go home to, I could not allow victims of verbal abuse and worse to see that, to see that excuse and to see our Congress accept it as legitimate and accept it as an apology." pic.twitter.com/lmhBtXRbJZ — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 23, 2020

“I do not need Rep. Yoho to apologize to me,” she said.

“Clearly, he does not want to. Clearly, when given the opportunity, he will not. ”

“And I will not stay up late at night waiting for an apology from a man who has no remorse over calling women & using abusive language toward women.”

“Mr. Yoho mentioned that he has a wife and two daughters,” Ocasio-Cortez pointed out.

“I am two years younger than Mr. Yoho’s youngest daughter. I am someone’s daughter, too. My father, thankfully, is not alive to see how Mr. Yoho treated his daughter. My mother got to see Mr. Yoho’s disrespect.”

Follow Darragh Roche on Twitter