Ted Cruz Claims Democrats Are Shutting Down Every School And Business To Beat Trump

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) claimed that Democrats are attempting to shut down every school and business in America to beat Donald Trump.

Transcript of Sen. Cruz on CBS’s Face The Nation:

MARGARET BRENNAN: Why aren’t you on board with this?

SEN. CRUZ: I am on board with restarting the economy. What- what Democrats want to do- we’re 100 days out from the presidential elec- election. The only objective Democrats have is to defeat Donald Trump, and they’ve cynically decided the best way to defeat Donald Trump is shut down every business in America, shut down every school in America. You know, Nancy Pelosi talks about working men and women. What she’s proposing is keeping working men and women from working. And, you know, ironically, what she does have in her bill? She has a big tax cut for millionaires and billionaires in blue states.

Video:

Ted Cruz falsely claims that Democrats are trying to shut down every school and business in America to beat Trump. pic.twitter.com/D45aAC66ts — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) July 26, 2020

Sen. Cruz lied about the Pelosi tax cut to blue states. What the Heroes Act does do is allow property owners to deduct more of their state and local taxes, not just in blue states, but in every state. Sen. Cruz knows that federal tax legislation can’t be written to only apply to certain states.

Cruz was also lying about wanting to close down every school and business. Nowhere in Sen. Cruz’s answer was there a discussion of the pandemic as a public health crisis, and how to get the virus under control. The coronavirus isn’t a Democratic plot to beat Donald Trump.

