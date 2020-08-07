Appeals Court Rules Trump’s Former White House Counsel Must Comply with House Subpoena

Advertisements

A federal appeals court ruled that President Donald Trump’s former White House counsel Don McGahn must comply with a House subpoena and testify. The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said McGahn’s refusal to testify is grounds for the House to sue, in a victory for House Democrats. The court ruled 7-2.

President Trump had sought to bar McGahn from testifying before the House Judiciary Committee and had asked the Supreme Court to step in to avoid having the spotlight on McGahn before a Democrat-led congressional panel ahead of November’s general election.