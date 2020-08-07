Democratic Rep. Karen Bass: Trump Is a Racist Who’s “Giving License to Racists”

Advertisements

Karen Bass has accused Donald Trump of emboldening racists and of running a racist reelection campaign. The Democratic congresswoman said there’s clear evidence for the President’s own prejudices.

Bass is considered a major contender for former Vice President Joe Biden’s VP nod. She spoke to CNN’s David Axelrod on Thursday about Trump and was asked if she thinks he’s a racist.

“Yes, I do. I don’t think there’s anything new about that,” she said.

“I think he’s second generation, I mean, his father was. They were charged with discrimination, housing discrimination, sued by the federal government.”

“Everything that has come out of his mouth, not just against Black people, I mean, he started his campaign with racist attacks on Mexicans,” Bass went on.

“He’s attacked Native Americans and his latest attacks are on Asian Americans by calling the [Coronavirus] as the China virus. And there has been attacks against the Asian Pacific Islander community. “

“People have been hurt because of his essentially giving license to racists that might have been a little dormant for a minute, but who now feel completely emboldened and empowered.”

Bass added that Trump’s approach to his reelection this year was in part to appeal to racism.

“I’m very clear that the Republican Party has two strategies for this election. And one is to resurrect the ghost of Joe McCarthy and the Cold War,” she said.

“And two is to resurrect the ghost of George Wallace and run a racist campaign.”

Bass pointed to Trump’s recent comments about low income housing in the suburbs and added: “You know, I think that he doesn’t use dog whistles. He uses a bullhorn.”

