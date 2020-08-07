Eric Swalwell Busts Lindsey Graham Laundering Russian Propaganda

Advertisements

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said that Sens. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) are laundering Russian propaganda through the Senate to attack Biden.

Rep. Swalwell said during an interview with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace:

Russia has a capability, a scope, an intent, and a prior in criminal law, they did this before, this is not articulated by those other countries. They have a preference for Donald Trump to be re-elected and use their resources to denigrate Joe Biden and they’re doing it through the U.S. Senate, laundering this information by this individual who’s described who has publicly said that he’s sending materials to Ron Johnson and Lindsey Graham to try to tear down Joe Biden.

Members of the U.S. Senate are acting as Russian launderers of this. It’s reprehensible, it should stop. Nicolle, if you want to know why Donald Trump won’t confront Vladimir Putin about these bounties on U.S. Soldiers, there you go, Russia continues to spot Donald Trump and he’s not going to do a single thing even if it means to defend U.S. Troops.

Video:

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) says Republican Sens. Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) are laundering Russian propaganda through the Senate to attack and denigrate Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/RfdGC7X9Hu — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 7, 2020

Swalwell later added, “Ron Johnson and Lindsey Graham are all too willing to use in their naked ambition to keep Donald Trump in power and so the concern here is that U.S. Persons are being used to facilitate this Russia influence operation and, again F the president is not going to have resources to counter this and, if the senators aren’t going to, you know, responsibly conduct themselves like Americans, not pro-Russia, then it’s on the American people to have the awareness of what they’re trying to do.”

Johnson and Graham are trying to launder Russian propaganda through the Senate hearing process to try to smear, discredit, and invent a scandal to use against Joe Biden.

There are two key differences between 2016 and 2020. The American people aren’t being blindsided. They know what is going on and can see who is acting on behalf of Russia to swing an election in Putin’s favor. The other difference is that the Democratic House majority is giving Democrats a platform to do what Eric Swalwell did. Democrats can go on national television and call out the activities of Trump/Russia co-conspirators like Lindsey Graham and Ron Johnson.

Trump and Putin are running the 2016 playbook on Joe Biden, but this time Democrats are ready, waiting, and moving to protect democracy.