Calls Grow For A March On Washington To Stop Trump’s Mail Sabotage

Lt. General Russel Honore called for a march on Washington to stop Trump’s from hurting the troops and veterans by slowing down mail delivery.

Lt. Gen. Honore said on MSNBC:

Soldiers, sailors and Marines around the world rely on the post office. I rely on it. My escripts are not arriving on time. I have to go to Walgreens because scripts use the post office. Our soldiers deployed depend on it. Our veterans depend on it to bring medicine from the VA or if it’s coming through Medicare. This is a problem. I don’t know if the White House understands the second and third-order effect of slowing the mail down. That is what’s on the front of the chests of the white house. They’re slowing the mail down.

That is not good for whatever reason. Veterans are not — I have the option to drive to the store. What about my battle buddies who don’t have that option? They have no one to take them to the store when their meds don’t show up. This has to stop. I say, yes, if you have to March on Washington, we have to fix this. This is not right.

Video:

Lt. General Russel Honore says Trump is hurting the troops and veterans by slowing down the mail. Honore also called for a march on Washington to stop Trump's sabotage. pic.twitter.com/sKBkt6QuE7 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 13, 2020

Trump doesn’t care about soldiers and veterans. He has proven that multiple times over his term in office. Trump only cares about Trump, and he is using any means necessary to hold on to power. Trump admitted that he is slowing down the mail to stop mail-in voting.

It isn’t speculation or theory. It’s what’s going on.

The only tool that has been proven to stop Trump is bad publicity, and the American people have to risk their lives to give Trump the worst publicity of his life to save the post office, that is exactly what they will do.

