Trump’s War On Mail Backfires As Postal Workers Union Endorses Biden

The National Association of Letter Carriers has endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for president and vice president and warned that Trump is jeopardizing the Postal Service.

Fredric Rolando, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) said in a statement:

On behalf of nearly 300,000 active and retired letter carriers, we are proud to endorse Vice President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to lead this country as president and vice president.

Vice President Biden is – was – and will continue to be – a fierce ally and defender of the United States Postal Service (USPS), letter carriers, and our fellow postal brothers and sisters. NALC’s endorsement and our support come down to Joe’s steadfast support of us and his unwavering dedication to improving the lives of all working people throughout this great nation.

Since coming to the Senate in 2016, Senator Kamala Harris has put letter carriers and working families first. In her role on the Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee, she has stanchly defended maintaining a healthy, financially stable Postal Service and has consistently acted to ensure that those who are nominated to run the Postal Service are held to the highest standard.

…..

And now, our country struggles to withstand the public health and economic crises caused by the Covid-19 virus. This pandemic threatens the very survival of USPS. Yet, while postal employees are on the front lines providing essential services to the public every day, the current administration refuses to provide the necessary financial relief that would strengthen the agency during this pandemic.

The Postal Service is in jeopardy. Trump and his donor Postmaster General are intentionally sabotaging the USPS. The short-term goal is to get Trump reelected. The long-term Republican goal has always been to bankrupt the USPS, and then privatize mail delivery in the United States.

The NALC is one union representing postal workers. It will be interesting to see if the others follow suit by endorsing the Biden/Harris ticket.

