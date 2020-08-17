Bernie Sanders Warns Trump Is “Sabotaging Our Democracy”

Advertisements

Bernie Sanders has warned that Donald Trump is trying to suppress the vote in November’s presidential election. He pointed to the crisis at the U.S. Postal Service.

The Vermont Senator spoke to Chuck Todd on Meet the Press on Sunday and accused the President of trying to undermine Americans’ ability to vote in 2020.

“What you are witnessing is a president of the United States who is doing everything he can to suppress the vote,” he said.

“Make it harder for people to engage in mail-in balloting at a time when people will be putting their lives on the line by having to go out to a polling station and vote,” Sanders said.

“This is a crisis for American democracy. We have got to act and act now.”

“So this is a deliberate effort to defund and destroy the U.S. Postal Service so that people cannot engage in mail-in ballots,” the Senator said.

“That’s what Donald Trump is telling the American people, and it is an outrage, Chuck, because this campaign is more than healthcare, it’s more than education, it’s more than the Postal Service,” Sanders went on.

“It is democracy, and he is sabotaging our democracy.”

Trump has been widely criticized for the emerging crisis at the post office, which many believe will damage the integrity of the upcoming elections.

