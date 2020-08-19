Trump Offers Praise for QAnon Conspiracy Theorists, Saying They “Love Our Country”

Advertisements

President Donald Trump praised subscribers of the QAnon conspiracy theory, saying they “love our country.”

“I don’t know much about the movement other than I understand they like me very much, which I appreciate. But I don’t know much about the movement,” he said at a press briefing.

“These are people that don’t like seeing what’s going on in places like Portland and places like Chicago and other cities and states,” Trump added, though his statements didn’t highlight what these conspiracy theorists actually believe. “I’ve heard these are people that love our country and they just don’t like seeing it. I don’t know really anything about it other than they do supposedly like me. And they also would like to see problems in these areas … go away.”

Advertisements

“Well, I haven’t heard that, but is that supposed to be a bad thing or a good thing?” he later told a reporter who tried to explain to him that QAnon subscribers believe in an alleged plot between the “deep state” and Trump and his supporters. It’s been suggested that the theory practically deifies him’ the president has retweeted posts from QAnon-affiliated accounts more than once.

REPORTER: QAnon believes you are secretly saving the world from this cult of pedophiles and cannibals. Are you behind that? TRUMP: Is that supposed to be a bad thing? We are actually. We are saving the world. pic.twitter.com/rPYFU1B8WB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 19, 2020

It is also highly unlikely the president doesn’t know about QAnon considering just last week he congratulated Marjorie Taylor Greene for winning the open House seat in Georgia’s Republican primary. Green has openly supported the QAnon conspiracy theory.

“Q is a patriot. He is someone that very much loves his country and is on the same page as us, and he is very pro-Trump,” she once said in a YouTube video. “He appears to have connections at the highest levels.”