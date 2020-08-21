Postal Workers Ordered To Hide Evidence Of Mail Slowdown From Congress

Advertisements

Poster workers were ordered to hide tens of thousands of pieces of backlogged mail before Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) toured a facility.

The Texas Tribune reported:



U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, toured the main San Antonio post office Wednesday in response to concerns that President Donald Trump’s administration has implemented organizational changes at the Postal Service that have slowed deliveries. Castro confirmed after the tour that six mail sorting machines had been removed from the facility on orders “by Washington.”

But Carlos Barrios, clerk craft director for the union, said postal workers were directed to give Castro “a deceitful perception of how we’re doing things.” He said workers were told to remove large piles of delayed mail before Castro arrived. He estimated that the pile contained anywhere from 30,000 to 54,000 pieces, some of which were dated as long ago as March.

The fact that there are pieces of mail that are nearly six months old that have not been delivered is proof that Trump has been slowing down the mail for a long time.

At the Senate hearing with Postmaster General DeJoy, Ron Johnson claimed that the post office sabotage is a Democratic conspiracy theory:

Even though Trump admitted that he is trying to slow down the mail, Ron Johnson says the USPS sabotage is a Democratic conspiracy theory. pic.twitter.com/kuy5r5YZDA — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) August 21, 2020

If there is no mail slowdown, why is DeJoy hiding evidence that the mail is not being delivered? There is evidence from coast to coast, that the Trump administration is slowing down the mail to limit mail-in voting to benefit Trump.

