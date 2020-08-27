Biden Launches New Ad on Last Night of RNC: America Is “The Most Powerful Idea in the History of the World”

Advertisements

The Biden campaign has unveiled a new ad that will air on major networks tonight, the final night of the Republican National Convention when Donald Trump formally accepts his party’s nomination.

The ad, entitled “Keep Up”, portrays a positive vision of the United States and of former Vice President Joe Biden. While there is narration, Biden provides much of the ad’s commentary himself.

“America’s an idea,” Biden says. An idea stronger than any army, more powerful than any dictator or tyrant.”

Watch the video:

“It gives hope to the most desperate people on Earth. And it’s an idea as alive and powerful today as it was when it was first proposed.”

“The most powerful idea in the history of the world, I think beats in the heart of the people of this country.”

He speaks in inclusive terms about immigrants, people of different faiths and the descendants of enslaved people, in stark contrast to much of the language at the Republican convention.

“Our best days are not behind us,” Biden says.

“They’re ahead. In times as challenging as these, I believe there’s only one way forward: as a united America. United in our dream of a better future. For us and for our children.”

“This is our moment. This is our mission. And we’ll do it together.”

The ad will air on ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox News tonight ahead of the Republican convention.

