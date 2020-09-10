Trump Personally Attacks Jon Karl When Asked Why He Lied About COVID

Advertisements

Trump personally attacked ABC’s Jon Karl when Karl asked him why he lied to the American people about the deadliness of COVID-19.

Karl asked, “Thank you, Mr. President. Why did you lie to the American people and why should we trust what you have to say now?”

Trump answered:



That’s a terrible question and the phraseology. I didn’t lie. I said we have to be calm. We can’t be panicked. I knew that the tapes were — these were a series of phone calls we had. Bob Woodward is somebody that I respect just from hearing the name for many, many years. Not knowing too much about his work. Not caring about his work. I thought it would be interesting to talk to him for a period of calls. We did that. I don’t know if it’s good or bad. I don’t know if the book is good or bad.

Certainly, if he thought that was a bad statement, he would have reported it because he thinks that, you know, you don’t want to have anybody that’s going to suffer medically because of some fact. He didn’t report it because he didn’t think it was bad. Nobody thought it was bad. Wait a minute. Your question — the way you phrase that is a disgrace. It’s a disgrace to ABC. It’s a disgrace to your employer. That’s the answer.

Video:

Trump totally loses it and personally attacks ABC's @jonkarl for asking about why he lied to the American people about the deadliness of coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/f2HVai6f0K — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) September 10, 2020

Trump answered the question about why he lied to the American people, which there is ample video of him doing, by personally attacking and insulting the reporter who asked the question. Trump also tried to blame Bob Woodward and admitted that he never read Woodward’s books.

This schtick has gotten far beyond old, and Trump can’t dodge accountability by attacking reporters and lying more.

