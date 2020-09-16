Jared Kushner Cancelled an MSNBC Appearance Last Minute, Then Went on Fox News

Advertisements

Despite his complete and utter lack of credentials, Donald Trump has given Jared Kushner a number of different tasks. One of the jobs the President gave to his son-in-law was to make peace in the Middle East.

The White House has been promoting a recent peace agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The two countries, though, have never been at war with one another, making a peace accord a little misleading.

Kushner was set to appear on Andrea Mitchell’s MSNBC show on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the Middle East developments. He cancelled before the interview, however, and was on the friendlier Fox News channel shortly afterwards.

Mitchell took the President’s son-in-law for the decision. “We had planned to have White House senior adviser Jared Kushner on our program today, an appearance that had been booked for several days and widely promoted,” she began. “This morning, the White House informed us Mr. Kushner’s schedule has been reshuffled and he had to cancel.”

12:00 – Andrea Mitchell: 'We planned to have Jared Kushner on today, he had been booked for days, but WH just cancelled' 12:30 – Fox News criticizes how Andrea Mitchell has covered the Middle East news, with one Fox host calling Mitchell "disingenuous" 1:00 pic.twitter.com/LsKHSwLv9D — Lis Power (@LisPower1) September 16, 2020

The journalist then hinted that Kushner was scared to appear on a show with someone deeply versed in the history of the region. “As they well know, I have been covering the Middle East since Jimmy Carter’s Camp David accords four decades ago,” Mitchell said. “I also would have asked him about his major role on the coronavirus task force and vaccine development.”