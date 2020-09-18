Since Nothing Else is Going On, Republicans Want the DOJ to Prosecute Netflix

Advertisements

The United States has had over 6 million COVID-19 cases. The death count from those cases is nearing 200,000 and the country is regularly seeing over 1,000 deaths a day.

Americans have also been waiting on a decision about expanded unemployment benefits since the end of July. Since Republicans in the House seemingly have nothing better, though, they’ve decided to ask William Barr to prosecute Netflix.

The GOP lawmakers are concerned with what they see as the hyper-sexualization of young girls in the film, Cuties. The film-makers say they movie is meant be a criticism of this sexualization.

33 Republican Congresspeople wrote in a letter to Barr, “We’re writing to recommend you bring charges against Netflix, Inc. for the distribution of the film ‘Cuties,’ which contains child pornography.”

.@FoxNews: Ted Cruz calls for DOJ investigation into 'Cuties' filmmakers and Netflix https://t.co/eEUieCrdq7 — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) September 14, 2020

The letter continues:

“According to IMDB’s parental guide, Cuties contains, ‘a scene where an 11-year-old girl dressed in a tank and panties is splashed with water and begins twerking in a frenzied kind of way,’ and numerous other, equally distressing depictions of minors including the display of an 11-year-old child’s bare breast.”

Netflix has defended their decision to allow users to stream the film. The company said in a statement, “It’s an award winning film and a powerful story about the pressure young girls face on social media and from society more generally growing up — and we’d encourage anyone who cares about these important issues to watch the movie.”